Ariana Grande addresses body comments, Scandoval latest, Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn break up + ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis’ episode recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some quick headlines going into the weekend (8:12-31:51) and go in-depth with topics like Ariana Grande’s recent TikTok addressing body comments (31:51-36:08), the latest drama with the Vanderpump Rules crew (36:08-44:37) and Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s break up (44:37-55:55). Plus, catch their recap of the ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’ special wedding episode (55:55-1:07:18).

