Border Region to hold Mardi Gras fashion show fundraiser at Country Club

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While mental health continues to be a top priority for many, a local health center is inviting the community to an upcoming fundraiser to continue its services.

In celebration of Administrative Professionals Day, the Border Region Behavioral Health Center will be hosting its annual luncheon and fashion show.

This year’s theme will be a “Tale of New Orleans and Mardi Gras”.

Cindy Leyendecker, the vice president of the volunteer services council for Border Region says the proceeds from the event will go to helping people in our community.

“The services that are also provided are not just counseling but also for clients who struggle with mental health such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, severe major depression and not only for adults but also for children and this is for clients that rely on border region behavioral health center,” said Leyendecker.

Leyendecker says if you cannot make it to the fashion show they are also selling raffle tickets.

Now the fashion show will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 11:30 a.m. at the Laredo Country Club.

The cost is $100 per ticket and 1,000 for a table of ten.

For more information, you can call 956-794-3130 or 956-763-6426 or even e-mail blaurak@borderregion.org.

