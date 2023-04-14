Shop Local
City of Laredo aims to teach residents about housing assistance programs

By Jerry Garza
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From inflation to rising interest rates, the housing industry is facing its share of challenges.

During Community Development Week, City of Laredo officials are advising the public that they are available for assistance.

The City of Laredo Community Development Department offers several different programs from getting people into a home of their own to rehabilitating homes and others.

For example, the down payment assistance program can provide up to $30,000 for first time home buyers.

The best part is the loan is forgivable.

Laredo resident, David Guzman said it’s these types of programs that are a huge benefit to the community.

“I think it’s a good thing for the city of laredo to be doing this program because it provides people the citizens of laredo an opportunity to have housing”, said Guzman.

All programs have different qualification requirements.

To learn more about the programs available the city encourages you to contact the community development department or visit their website.

