The heat is giving us a warm welcome.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning humid in the 70s, breezy with cloudy skies .

This afternoon , partly sunny warmer and dry a high of 93.

Tomorrow temperatures will increase with the westerly flow, a high of 96 with windy conditions.

Also clouds will begin to clear out and dewpoints will drop behind a prefrontal.

The front is expected to swing by the region Saturday night, bringing windy and drier air making it possible for elevated fire weather conditions on Sunday.

Next week humid and warm with chances of showers and thunderstorms .

Have a great weekend.

