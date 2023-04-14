Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Imaginarium to hold golf tournament this Saturday

File photo: Casa Blanca Golf Course
File photo: Casa Blanca Golf Course
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Imaginarium of South Texas is inviting local golfers to tee-off at the Casa Blanca Golf Course for a good cause.

The Imaginarium is Laredo’s only children’s museum in Laredo that offers S.T.E.A.M. activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The museum is inviting golfers of all levels to take part in its golf tournament taking place Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with registration at 7:30 a.m.

Nora Murillo the executive director for the Imaginarium says the facility relies heavily on fundraisers to continue its education programs.

“The funds go back to the Imaginarium to help the students go into or do the different activities, the steam activities, we’re steam based so all the money goes back to the students in doing activities or summer camps or workshops that can be paid through the funds,” said Murillo.

Once again, the tournament is taking place at the Casa Blanca Golf Course this Saturday.

The cost is $100 for individual golfer.

For more information call 956-728-0404.

