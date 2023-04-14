Shop Local
Laredo A&M Club to host local Aggie Muster

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Laredo Texas A&M Club will host the Laredo Aggie Muster on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library at TAMIU.

The Muster Speaker will be A&M System Chancellor, John Sharp. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by clicking here.

For information on purchasing a table or for questions contact Robert Carranco at (956) 334-1569.

