Laredo A&M Club to host local Aggie Muster

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Laredo Texas A&M Club will host the Laredo Aggie Muster on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library at TAMIU.

The Muster Speaker will be A&M System Chancellor, John Sharp. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or by clicking here.

For information on purchasing a table or for questions contact Robert Carranco at (956) 334-1569.

