Laredo District Three Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents of District Three to take part in an upcoming town hall meeting to discuss any issues they would like to address.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa will hold the meeting at the Villa Del Sol Park located at 450 South Espana Drive.

The town hall meeting will take place on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents who live in the area are encouraged to attend the meeting as they will learn about upcoming projects happening in the area.

