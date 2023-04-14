Shop Local
Laredo Main Street to hold Earth Day Farmer’s Market

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to enjoy the great outdoors during its monthly Farmer’s Market.

Every third Saturday of the month, vendors and consumers gather at the Outlet Shoppes to take part in the market.

While Earthy Day is taking place next Saturday, Laredo Main Street wants to celebrate Mother Earth with a slew of activities to get people into the spirit.

Nydia Robles with Laredo Main Street said their mission and goal is to be sustainable, recycle year round and encourage others to develop the same practices.

In an effort to reduce our carbon footprint, organizers are inviting people to bring their own jars, containers and bags.

The event will take place on Saturday, Apr. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The market will feature free live music and yoga classes.

