Laredo students learn how drinking and driving can shatter their dreams

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Prom season is around the corner for high school students and while many prepare their tuxedos and their dresses, one nonprofit organization is reminding teens about the dangers of drinking and driving.

In the State of Texas, you must be 21 or older to consume alcohol; however, the organization Laredoans Against Drunk Driving or LADD members know that teenagers tend to drink during the prom season.

According to TxDOT, since 2021, Texas has seen over 900 accidents involving DWI-crashes and with prom season approaching, Elizabeth Villarreal with LADD wants high schoolers to think twice before they make the decision to consume alcohol.

On Friday morning, Villarreal went to Martin High School where LADD held its annual presentation on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Villarreal spoke about some of the many consequences that can happen when getting behind the wheel drunk.

Speaking from experience, Villarreal knows firsthand what drinking and driving can do after she lost her son during a drunk driving accident.

Elizabeth wants high school students to think twice before they get behind the wheel.

“It’s very important that we conduct outreach to everybody in the community, especially the teens that are getting behind the wheel, that are making their own decisions and we always say ‘’drive sober, before it’s over’', because might not just be one ticket, it could be that you took somebody’s life, can you imagine? Said Villarreal.

If you drink alcohol and you are under the age of 17, you can get in real trouble.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, you can receive a fine of up to $500 along with 40 hours of community service hours and you can even have your license suspended.

If you get caught more than once the fines can increase to $2,000 and you could even spend time in prison.

Villarreal said it’s important that students “Drive sober before it’s over’'.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.