Mexican president set to visit Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX. (KGNS) - The president of our neighboring country has announced that he will travel to our sister city.

During a press conference, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed he is preparing to tour several parts of the U.S./Mexico Border on the Mexican side.

He has not mentioned a date but did say he plans to visit Nuevo Laredo within the next few weeks.

Lopez Obrador said the purpose of his visit would be to review security measures along border cities that have been recently affected by cartel violence.

This comes after roughly 500 federal soldiers arrived in Nuevo Laredo in the past two weeks.

