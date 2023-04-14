National Community Development Department reminds community to take advantage of programs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Improving your home can be quite costly but with the help of Laredo’s Community Development Department, it can be affordable.

In an effort to promote National Community Development Week, the city-department set up outside the Laredo Health department to promote the programs it offers to Laredoans.

One program officials believe is often overlooked is the Housing Rehabilitation Program.

If eligible and selected, homeowners could receive federal assistance or loans to make home renovations.

“They have to be in a certain level of income, they have to be the owners of the home, who are going to live there a majority of their lives. So, they can qualify for this program” said Jesus Sanchez with the Laredo Community Development Department.

For more information on the application process for the home rehabilitation program, you can call 956-795-2675.

The department also reminds the public that it offers rental assistance and veteran housing assistance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.