Six vehicle accident reported on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing road closures in east Laredo.

The accident was reported on Friday at around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 359 and Concord Hills.

According to the Laredo Police Department, six vehicles are involved.

As a result of the crash, all eastbound traffic has been closed off and officers are redirecting traffic on Cuatro Vientos.

Traffic is also backed up on the northbound lane of Loop 20.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Laredo Police are in the area assessing some of the damages and assisting the individuals involved.

