TAMIU celebrates Earth Day with new show at Planetarium

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Earth Day nearly one week away, TAMIU is inviting the community to come out and celebrate with an out of this world feature.

This Saturday, the Lamar Bruni Vergara Planetarium will be hosting ‘’Backyard Wildereness’', a show that captures the Mother Earth’s beauty.

The film is set in a suburban home displaying unique wildlife images and behavior all captured by digital cameras.

Peter Davis, the planetarium’s director said its outreach provides a truly unique and memorable experience for audiences of all ages.

“A lot of times for us technology is so great, and we rather look at things in our technology than actually go out and see it in real true nature and it’s pretty amazing to see that the birds and the animals, and insects, and things all over around, and how the flowers pollinate, and how the flowers actually grow,” said Davis.

During the celebration, the planetarium will host more shows and also include Earth Day related activities.

Planetarium dome show ticket prices are $5 for general admission, as well as university faculty, staff, students and alumni, and $4 for children, ages 3-12 at the planetarium’s box office.

For more information or to volunteer you can call 956-326-3128 or click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.