UISD Police warn students to think before posting pictures and videos on prom night

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - UISD is educating its students to think twice before posting pictures and videos online, especially after prom.

During the prom season, many students might want to post pictures and videos on social media to remember the memories created that night.

The UISD Police Department is advising students to wait before posting as it can become a safety concern to students.

Sylvia Abrego with the UISD Police Department recommends waiting at least 12 to 24 hours after the festivities to share.

Abrego said taking pictures and posting them online can ruin a child’s reputation.

“Especially if they’re recording themselves or posting pictures of underage drinking or vaping not only are they doing harm to themselves but to others might not know they are being recorded,” said Abrego.

Academic coordinators and Laredo Crime Stoppers are set to host a presentation that will offer students more tips on how to stay safe on the special night.

