UISD proclaims Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - United I.S.D. proclaims its solidarity during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

As part of a joint effort with local organizations, United ISD held a proclamation on Friday morning to create awareness and provide support for children who have been victims of child abuse.

According to Voz de Niños, 420 victims of child abuse and neglect were reported in Webb County last year.

UISD said that it is aware that school personnel represents the largest professional resource when it comes to reporting suspected child abuse and neglect in Texas.

During the press conference, U.I.S.D. representatives spoke about the different ways they work with other entities, like the Children’s Advocacy Center to protect the kids of our community.

“There are so many signs, I cannot just tell you to look for 3. I tell everyone to look out for their children, listen to what they tell you and believe them. And make sure to report it,” said Dr. Severita Sanchez with the Children’s Advocacy Center.

If you suspect child abuse, you are asked to report it to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services or law enforcement.

According to Children Advocacy Centers of Texas, in 2022, close to 68,000 children were treated for child abuse in the state.

