Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Officials with the Laredo Fire Department extinguished a house fire in central Laredo Friday night.

The fire happened at the 200 block of Matamoros at around 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Fir crews arrived and found a single story house on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without injuries.

AEP was called to the scene to remove the electrical meter and the Red Cross was called to assist a family of four that was affected by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

