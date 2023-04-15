Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Six vehicle accident reported on Highway 359
Alexis Avila has been found guilty of child abuse and attempted murder after throwing her...
Young mother found guilty of attempted murder for throwing newborn in dumpster
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Nearly 20,000 cows killed in explosion at Texas dairy farm
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
21-year-old woman hit by pick-up truck near downtown Laredo
Jose Ruben Pinto-Gil, 22
Agents arrest sex offender in south Laredo

Latest News

Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo
Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo
Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say