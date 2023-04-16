Cool Tonight, Warmer and More Humid Weather Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool dry airmass is in control of our weather tonight. This will bring temperatures in the high 50′s at dawn Monday. As the dry airmass moves to the east, winds will start to come in from the southeast, bringing warmer and more humid air into our area from the gulf. We will have more in the way of cu7mulus clouds in our skies. Rising motion with ripples in the upper level wind flow will bring slim shower chances beginning Tuesday night. Any showers or thundershowers would be scattered each day/night, and most places each day will stay dry.

