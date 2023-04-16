Shop Local
Four-vehicle crash leaves three in serious condition

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire Department Crews responded Saturday April 15th around noon to a multiple vehicle accident.

Crews saw four cars involved in the incident at the intersection of Don Camilo Boulevard and Highway 83.

A total of seven people were involved in the incident, four of them found in critical condition.

Paramedics transported a 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman to Laredo Medical Center. A 65-year-old woman was transported to Doctor’s Hospital. All of them in serious condition.

