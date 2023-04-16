Shop Local
KGNS Saturday First Weather Alert

Windy days and chances of rain ahead this week.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hot day for your Saturday. Dewpoints showing dry weather across the area and Webb County.

Winds fairly calm through the day coming from the North, but getting windy past midnight.

The start of the week brings windy days with some gusts reaching 20 miles per hour and above.

Temperatures ranging in the mid 80s to mid 90s for the highs this week. And lower 70s for the lows.

Chances of thunderstorms showing at 20% starting Thursday and going through Saturday.

