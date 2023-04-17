Shop Local
Another warm and pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Monday morning on the cooler side in the upper 50s with clear skies .

A breezy to windy day, gust up to 24 mph with warm and dry expected to reach a high of 87 mostly.

Tonight increasing clouds a low of 71 with windy conditions.

With the return of south easterly flow dewpoints will begin to increase making it feel humid Tuesday through Friday.

Also for the reminder of the week highs will range in the low to upper 90s with breezy to windy conditions.

This weekend a possible cool front is expected to enter the region bringing rain chances and temperatures near or slightly below normal.

Have a great day.

