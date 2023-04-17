Convicted sex offender caught in Laredo
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender has been caught in Laredo by Border Patrol Agents.
On Wednesday, April 12, agents came across a group of people in South Laredo who were in the country illegally.
A records check identified 22-year-old Jose Pinto Gil, a Mexican national, who had a previous felony conviction for Sexual Assault out of Hidalgo County.
He was taken into custody and was processed for Felony Re-Entry.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.