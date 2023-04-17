Convicted sex offender caught in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender has been caught in Laredo by Border Patrol Agents.

On Wednesday, April 12, agents came across a group of people in South Laredo who were in the country illegally.

A records check identified 22-year-old Jose Pinto Gil, a Mexican national, who had a previous felony conviction for Sexual Assault out of Hidalgo County.

He was taken into custody and was processed for Felony Re-Entry.

