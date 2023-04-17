Shop Local
DPS foil human smuggling attempt near Encinal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ENCINAL, Tx. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt that escalated into a high-speed chase.

The incident happened on Friday after authorities attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala.

The driver refused and sped up resulting in a chase on I-35.

Authorites used a spike strip to stop the car rendering the vehicle useless.

Several people got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot.

Four people were caught along with the driver, a 31-year-old man out of Waco.

He was arrested and charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.

