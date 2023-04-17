Four Laredo runners take part in Boston Marathon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four Laredoans will lace up their shoes to take part in what is considered to be the World Series of Marathons.

Local runners, Victor Trevino Jr., Eduardo Ibarra, Karime Nevarez and Luis Posada of Nuevo Laredo took part in the 127th Boston Marathon.

This is not the first time the local runners have taken part in the marathon.

The group also participated during the 126th Boston Marathon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.