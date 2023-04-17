‘Juntos for Better Health Program’ offering free mental health screenings

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A program that seeks to provide care and mental health check-ups to Laredo residents is hosting a couple of events this week.

The Laredo Health Department’s ‘Juntos for Better Health’ Program is an integrated behavioral health program that seeks to inform residents to take care of their body and mind.

The program has a traveling healthcare team that visits different community centers throughout Webb County to provide health check-ups and screenings.

Barbara Escamilla, the supervisor for the Juntos for better health program says it’s important to keep all aspects of your health in line.

“We might even remember to check our physical health maybe once a year, but we completely ignore our mind, we have stressors, we have all types of circumstances and situations that we face each day and sometimes we don’t’ have those coping skill,” said Escamilla. “Sometimes we ourselves are not equipped on our own by our own means to tackle these situations, these everyday life situations and having therapists or going to therapy sessions really help and equip us to face those everyday challenges.”

If you would like to take advantage of their services, the group will be at the Fernando E Salinas Community Center this coming Tuesday and then on Thursday at the Santa Rita Community Center.

They will be giving out free food distributions to attendees while supplies last.

For more information on how you can receive services, you can call 956-523-1389.

