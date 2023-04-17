Laredo City Council to discuss the spending of district priority funds

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will continue looking at ways to ensure district priority funds are being spent effectively.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members will hear from their attorneys on ways other cities use their priority funds.

District three councilmember Melissa Cigarroa said City Council members tend to put the money towards projects that don’t meet the city comprehensive plan.

Cigarroa believes council members need some form of guidance on how to fund projects that’ll benefit the city as a whole.

“I do think that every council member is trying to do the best for their constituents, but I think it’s very easy to only think of district needs and not recognize that every district is part of the city, and the City of Laredo is what we really should be moving forward in the future,” said Cigarroa.

According to Cigarroa, in 2022 each of the eight councilmembers received $250,000 in district priority funds.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.