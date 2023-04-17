Shop Local
Laredo Family displaced after fire on Matamoros Street

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced a local family over the weekend.

The house that caught fire late Friday night is being considered a loss.

According to the fire department, the residence at the 200 block of Matamoros Street is not habitable.

Fortunately, the family of four was able to evacuate the building without sustaining any injuries.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said it’s important for people to have proper preparation in the event that a fire should occur at your home.

“So, there’s always protective measures, security measures in place.  What we always recommend is smoke detectors.  Smoke detectors save lives.  Right along with smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors also play a huge role in preventing a death in the household.  As well as having a plan of evacuation.  An evacuation plan ready.  Not only having them, but practicing it as well,” said Oliva.

The fire department stated that the family received help from the Red Cross.

