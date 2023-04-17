Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Health Department responds to public health emergency ending

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week since President Joe Biden signed a bill, terminating the national emergency for Covid-19.

The bill, which went into effect immediately will result in the phasing out of pandemic-related federal programs.

While the national emergency is over, the public health services will come to an end on May 11; meaning Medicare, state Medicaid and even private insurance will not cover any expenses pertaining to Covid-19, such as home testing and treatment.

While the effect may have an impact on people’s wallets, the City of Laredo Health Department said they will continue to provide assistance.

With the final covid-related emergency set to end in a matter of weeks, KGNS reached out to the health department on how this will impact the community.

In a statement, the department said they will continue providing the Covid-19 vaccine at little to no cost through several programs such as the Texas Vaccine for Children Program and the Adults Safety Network.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain with the Laredo Health Department said it a statement that the department will continue to support people affected.

Although the public health emergency ends on May 11, Covid testing, vaccines and booster shots are still available at the health department.

The health department is located at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many states like California lifted its Covid-19 emergency declarations prior to President Biden’s announcement last Monday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Four-vehicle crash leaves three in serious condition
The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
WEBB COUNTY APPRAISALS
KGNS On Your Side: Tips to keep from overpaying on property taxes

Latest News

Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Laredo Health Department responds to public health emergency ending
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes
Webb County Commissioners raise awareness on sexual assault
Webb County Commissioners raise awareness on sexual assault