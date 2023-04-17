Laredo Health Department responds to public health emergency ending

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been a week since President Joe Biden signed a bill, terminating the national emergency for Covid-19.

The bill, which went into effect immediately will result in the phasing out of pandemic-related federal programs.

While the national emergency is over, the public health services will come to an end on May 11; meaning Medicare, state Medicaid and even private insurance will not cover any expenses pertaining to Covid-19, such as home testing and treatment.

While the effect may have an impact on people’s wallets, the City of Laredo Health Department said they will continue to provide assistance.

With the final covid-related emergency set to end in a matter of weeks, KGNS reached out to the health department on how this will impact the community.

In a statement, the department said they will continue providing the Covid-19 vaccine at little to no cost through several programs such as the Texas Vaccine for Children Program and the Adults Safety Network.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain with the Laredo Health Department said it a statement that the department will continue to support people affected.

Although the public health emergency ends on May 11, Covid testing, vaccines and booster shots are still available at the health department.

The health department is located at the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Many states like California lifted its Covid-19 emergency declarations prior to President Biden’s announcement last Monday.

