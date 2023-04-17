Shop Local
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Baseball season in Laredo will officially get underway with the Tecolotes of los dos Laredo’s squaring off against the Laredo Police Department.

On Monday evening at 7 p.m. the Laredo Police Department will be on the diamond pitching some heat at Uni-Trade Stadium against the binational team.

While the concession stands will be closed, spectators will be allowed to bring in outside food; however, no alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium.

Investigator Joe Baeza said that officers are ready to bring the heat on the pitcher’s mound.

“The sign up for people who were willing to go ahead and participate really didn’t take very long, as a matter of fact there was a lot of people who were interested in putting on the cleats and going out there and doing their thing,” said Baeza. “Baseball is a way of life here, it should be a good game, it will be very fun to watch the guys do their best.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Laredo Health Department responds to public health emergency ending
Webb County Commissioners raise awareness on sexual assault
