Last chance to file your taxes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking for those who have not finished their federal tax return or even started, you only have one more day to file.

The federal tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18 at midnight.

Of course, there are several ways to file your taxes, but the Laredo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA has physical sites around town where trained volunteers help qualifying taxpayers with their returns for free.

If you would like more information or want to book an appointment, you can go to their website or call 956-307-8138.

“You can request an extension if you’re not going to do it tomorrow. That way you won’t be penalized. They won’t charge you any penalties if you submit an extension,” said Patricia Hernandez with VITA.

The government also has a little-known federal tax prep service that’s actually free, it’s called IRS free file.

Just go to www.IRS.gov and type in “Free file” on the search box.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.