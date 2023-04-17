LISD kicks-off ‘Week of the Young Child’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo ISD kicked off its 11 annual Week of the Young Child Monday morning.

Thousands of LISD students gathered at Shirley Field to celebrate the day by playing games, eating a nutritious meal and overall having fun.

Monica Garcia, LISD’s Board President said these activities provide social support to the kids.

“Everything starts off with development, of course in the classrooms, you know that teachers starts off with technology that they utilize to make sure that they help our students develop into making sure that they start the development for learning, and that’s what really helps our kids once they go into the higher grades which is first to fifth grade,” said Garcia.

During the event, LISD students interacted with Laredo Police officers and EMTs from the Laredo Fire Department.

Other organizations also took part in the celebration.

The school district said they are planning to have more activities throughout the week.

