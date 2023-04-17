Shop Local
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - New details have emerged in the case of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, the man accused of killing a woman and her one-year-old child.

The former Border Patrol agent was in court Monday morning to go over evidence in the case.

New details revealed that Burgos-Aviles had met Dominick Alexander Hernandez days before the alleged killings.

At some point, Dominick was allegedly bitten by a spider days before the killings.

The mother, Grizelda Hernandez, told Burgos-Aviles that her son was ill and was having difficulties walking.

Grizelda had reportedly told Burgos about taking Dominick to see a doctor, but then Burgos told them he wanted to see the kid before he was taken to San Antonio.

The two allegedly met at Father McNaboe Park where the killings allegedly took place.

The medical examiner told authorities that the markings on Dominick were not of a spider bite, but instead an 18 gauge needle.

Alaniz said that authorities found a gym bag that belonged to Burgos and inside they found an 18 gauge needle.

Jury selection is set for May 2 and the trial is scheduled for June 26.

