More than $70 million dollars going to south Laredo overpass projects

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - This past week, Webb County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting and on the agenda were big projects coming to south Laredo.

More than 70 million dollars were granted for Webb County Precinct One through several grants.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said this would fuel a dozen projects in south Laredo and south of Webb County.

One of the biggest ones is the first overpass in the area.

This is part of a plan to help alleviate traffic and congestion in south Laredo.

The overpass is set to connect Lomas Del Sur to Wormser Road.

