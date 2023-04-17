Shop Local
Preview of Monday’s City Council meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will meet on Monday to discuss several topics ranging from health to animals including an invitation from the Laredo Mayor to Midwest Sterilization Corporation to give a status on their current ethylene oxide emissions.

Last week, we heard that Midwest Sterilization Corporation declined this invitation.

Another request by the mayor is to update the marketing and branding of the City of Laredo to reflect its current economic, historical, and cultural importance.

Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa has proposed to revisit the designation of the nature preserve and bird sanctuaries.

This would direct management to draft an ordinance to protect these natural areas.

The council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Council chambers.

