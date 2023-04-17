Two vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 Sunday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people walk away with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident on Highway 83 over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Diaz Street.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, two vehicles crashed into each other causing one to rollover.

The three individuals involved in the accident all refused to be taken to the hospital.

