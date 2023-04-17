Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Four-vehicle crash leaves three in serious condition
The child's mother was picking up up food at a restaurant on the 2600 block of Cache Road,...
2-year-old child was in back of stolen car, Oklahoma police say
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo
Fire department extinguishes house fire in central Laredo
Windy days and chances of rain ahead this week.
KGNS Saturday First Weather Alert

Latest News

Webb County Commissioners meet
More than $70 million dollars going to south Laredo overpass projects
City of Laredo officials agree to voluntary drug testing
Preview of Monday’s City Council meeting
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
A crash was reported.
Two vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 Sunday
Four Laredo runners take part in Boston Marathon
Four Laredo runners take part in Boston Marathon