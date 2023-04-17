Shop Local
A Warmer, at Times Cloudier Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The dry airmass of the weekend has moved to our east. This has allowed a shallow layer of humid gulf winds to begin to return to south Texas. We will see more in the way of clouds in our skies through midweek with warmer nights, and afternoon temperatures close to 90, assuming that some sunshine breaks through during the afternoons. A cold front will arrive Friday night with a shower chance, followed by cooler Great Plains air during the weekend.

