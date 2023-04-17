Shop Local
Webb County Commissioners raise awareness on sexual assault

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County took time during their scheduled meeting to raise awareness on sexual assault.

It’s an issue commissioners say needs more attention and that’s the message they hope to spread across the county.

Commissioners proclaimed April 26 as Denim Day, allowing all Webb County employees to wear denim on that day to remind everyone about the importance of bringing awareness to sexual assault.

Officials go on to say that wearing blue jeans symbolizes that the way a person is dressed is not an invitation to be sexually assaulted.

