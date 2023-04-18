Burgos-Aviles’ defense questions state’s mental health expert

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The former Border Patrol agent accused of killing a woman and her one-year-old child appeared for a second day of hearing.

The state and the defense of Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles went over the wording and possible evidence that could be admitted during the trial, especially pertaining to the state’s mental health expert.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the possibility of a psychiatric examination was also discussed with the state proposing a doctor from San Antonio to conduct it; a proposal that was questioned by Burgo’s defense.

They want to know the doctor that will be performing the examination.

Also, questions about the recording of Burgos inside the Webb County Jail were addressed at the hearing.

Burgos accused of the death of Griselda Hernandez and her baby Dominic.

Jury selection is set for May with the trial set to take place in June 2023.

