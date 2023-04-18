Children’s Advocacy Center invites community to learn how to spot and prevent child abuse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo and Webb County residents are invited to a conference that aims to educate the community on how to take a stand against child abuse.

In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Children’s Advocacy Center will be hosting its 23rd annual Child abuse prevention and awareness conference.

Laredo and Webb County law enforcement agencies will take part in the event along with several guest speakers who will be sharing some of the tragic stories of children who have fallen victim to some form of child abuse.

The district attorneys office will start with the story of Samuel Lopez, the man who was found guilty of killing a family of four back in April of 2020.

Dr. Severita Sanchez, the Executive Director for the advocacy center says abuse does not just happen at the national level but also locally.

“One of his (Isidro Alaniz) assistant district attorney’s will tell us the story of Sam Lopez who talks about the mind of a killer and what went into his mind and what happened? Did we fail; beside the family that was killed, did we fail this young perpetrator? Ya know, what possesses people to do that?”

Another speaker who will take part in the conference will be the real life Jan Broberg from the Peacock series, “A Friend of the Family”.

The show tells the story of a young girl who was abducted twice by a friend of the family.

The conference will take place Wednesday at the TAMIU Student Center at 8 a.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $75.

