Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

City of Laredo District 3 Councilmember to hold townhall meeting

Laredo District Three Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting
Laredo District Three Councilmember invites residents to townhall meeting(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents of District Three to take part in an upcoming town hall meeting to discuss any issues they would like to address.

District Three Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa will hold the meeting at the Villa Del Sol Park located at 450 South Espana Drive.

The town hall meeting will take place on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents who live in the area are encouraged to attend the meeting as they will learn about upcoming projects happening in the area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Last chance to file your taxes
Last chance to file your taxes
WEBB COUNTY APPRAISALS
KGNS On Your Side: Tips to keep from overpaying on property taxes
A crash was reported.
Two vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 Sunday
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes

Latest News

Burgos-Aviles’ defense questions state’s mental health expert
Last chance to file your taxes
Last chance to file your 2022 taxes or request an extension
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say
Children’s Advocacy Center invites community to learn how to spot and prevent child abuse
Children’s Advocacy Center invites community to learn how to spot and prevent child abuse