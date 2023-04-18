Shop Local
Diesel spills prompts closures on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A diesel spill is causing road closures in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. near FM1472 and Trade Center Boulevard.

According to Laredo Police, a tractor trailer spilled diesel on the road.

As a result, two northbound lanes are being closed off due to the spill.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

