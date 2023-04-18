Laredo City Council celebrates new EPA ruling

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The levels of ethylene oxide Laredoans are exposed to has been a topic of discussion for over a year now.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the Rio Grande International Study Center and Clean Air Laredo Coalitions said it finally feels like they’re making some progress in fighting a silent threat in the city; however, accountability is still needed.

Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed amendments that would limit the use of ethylene oxide to sterilize medical devices at 86 facilities across the U.S.

City Council said one facility in Laredo would fall under this EPA proposal.

“Ethylene oxide usage here in Laredo is greater than all of the other combined sterilizers, we use more than all the other sterilizers plants combined,” said District 3 Councilmember Melissa Cigarroa.

According to Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, Midwest Sterilization Corporation in Laredo has been a concern for him ever since he was the city’s health authority.

Midwest Sterilization Corporation was invited to attend Monday’s council meeting to give a status update on its current ethylene oxide emission levels; however, the corporation declined through a letter.

“The ruling increases the amount of data that companies like Midwest have to report. We are pushing for the EPA to require fence line monitoring outside of the sterilization plants just so the community outside of those walls has a sense of security,” said Lauro Martinez of the Rio Grande International Study Center.

Melissa Cigarroa councilwoman for District 3 and former member of RGISC stated during Monday’s meeting.

Midwest Sterilization Corporation has used 1.3 million pounds of ethylene oxide as of last year.

Cigarroa says even if 99% of that number were to be controlled, she believes it is still unacceptable for this community.

The EPA will hold a virtual public hearing, to hear questions from the public and provide more information on the new ruling for commercial sterilizers.

The virtual hearings will take place May 2 and May 3.

To be able to speak during the hearing, you must register before Monday, April 24.

To register for the meeting click here.

