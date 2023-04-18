Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is arrested for allegedly taking invasive pictures of a young boy in a restroom stall at a local store.

Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33, is the man allegedly involved in the incident which happened in February 2023 at Michael’s.

The mother of the boy said her son told her that a man allegedly had taken pictures of him under and over the stall of the restroom. According to police, the mother located the man as he was getting into his car and driving off. She took pictures of the car and license plate which led police to Esquivel who was allegedly wearing clothes matching the description given by the victim.

Esquivel told officers he was at the store and went to the restroom but denied taking photos and let officers check his phone. Officers were not able to find any pictures. Investigators took over the case while Esquivel sought legal counsel.

The Webb County District Attorney’s office reviewed the case and determined that probable cause existed to charge Esquivel with invasive visual recording. Esquivel was released on bond on the same day of the arrest, according to custody records.

