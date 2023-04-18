Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police say

Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33
Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man is arrested for allegedly taking invasive pictures of a young boy in a restroom stall at a local store.

Fernando Gallegos Esquivel, 33, is the man allegedly involved in the incident which happened in February 2023 at Michael’s.

The mother of the boy said her son told her that a man allegedly had taken pictures of him under and over the stall of the restroom. According to police, the mother located the man as he was getting into his car and driving off. She took pictures of the car and license plate which led police to Esquivel who was allegedly wearing clothes matching the description given by the victim.

Esquivel told officers he was at the store and went to the restroom but denied taking photos and let officers check his phone. Officers were not able to find any pictures. Investigators took over the case while Esquivel sought legal counsel.

The Webb County District Attorney’s office reviewed the case and determined that probable cause existed to charge Esquivel with invasive visual recording. Esquivel was released on bond on the same day of the arrest, according to custody records.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Man accused of killing woman and child appears in court
Last chance to file your taxes
Last chance to file your taxes
WEBB COUNTY APPRAISALS
KGNS On Your Side: Tips to keep from overpaying on property taxes
A crash was reported.
Two vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 Sunday
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes
Laredo Police Department to play friendly game of baseball with Tecolotes

Latest News

Diesel spills prompts closures on Mines Road
Diesel spills prompts closures on Mines Road
Laredo man arrested for taking invasive pictures of young boy in store restroom, police sa
Neighborworks Laredo
NeighborWorks Laredo and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid to hold property tax workshop
NeighborWorks Laredo and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid to hold property tax workshop
NeighborWorks Laredo and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid to hold property tax workshop