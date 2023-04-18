Shop Local
Laredo’s Assistant City Manager announces retirement

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will bid farewell to Laredo’s Assistant City Manager.

After 27 years of dedication to the City of Laredo, Riazul Mia is retiring.

Mia’s last day is next Friday, April 28.

As for filling the position, Mia said once he leaves, it’s hard to know how long the position could stay open.

Hiring an assistant city manager can sometimes take from 60 to 90 days.

He says in the meantime, both city manager Joseph Neeb and co-assistant city manager Steve Landin will take on his duties.

