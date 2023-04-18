Laredo’s Assistant City Manager announces retirement

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council will bid farewell to Laredo’s Assistant City Manager.

After 27 years of dedication to the City of Laredo, Riazul Mia is retiring.

Mia’s last day is next Friday, April 28.

As for filling the position, Mia said once he leaves, it’s hard to know how long the position could stay open.

Hiring an assistant city manager can sometimes take from 60 to 90 days.

He says in the meantime, both city manager Joseph Neeb and co-assistant city manager Steve Landin will take on his duties.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.