Last chance to file your 2022 taxes or request an extension

LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - Tuesday is Tax Day and while many across the U.S. have already filed their taxes, some might be scrambling to meet the deadline.

Time is running out to file your 2022 tax returns.

If you or your significant other have yet to file your taxes, there are a few tips that you need to heed.

According to the IRS website, there are several ways to pay before the deadline.

Some of them are paying electronically, where you can use your credit or debit card to make a payment on the IRS webpage.

If you don’t have any cards to pay your taxes, you can also pay by cash.

You can even pay your taxes at select stores such as CVS, Walgreens, 7 Eleven and even Family Dollar.

However, if you feel that you still need some extra time to pay your taxes, there are options.

Konnie Sanchez, a certified tax preparer said be ready to pay some penalties or file an extension.

“We always suggest it’s better to file an extension where you won’t get charged the penalties, because the penalties it is five-per-cent late fee, per month that you do not file on time,” said Sanchez. “You get charged your penalties for not filing on time, so that way that we don’t set up an extension you can avoid that penalty.”

It’s better to pay on time or apply for an extension in order to avoid those unnecessary fees.

The federal and state tax filing deadline has been extended to Oct. 16; however, if you are having a problem filling or paying your taxes in English and you wish to have some information in Spanish, you can visit the website.

