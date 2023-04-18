LISD hosts program that helps seniors find an outfit for prom night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Prom season starts in two weeks for the Laredo Independent School District and seniors are shopping for the perfect outfit to wear for the special night.

For the last few years, the school district has been hosting a program called ‘Belle of the Ball.’ These gowns and suits go to underserved seniors who need help finding attire for prom night. Several organizations and staff have donated close to 200 dresses for the program.

Seniors who have multiple events to attend could also take part in the program. Veronica Castillon, the Executive Director Communications Director for LISD said, “We also have some suits and tuxedos. We also have shoes. We started this a few years ago, and every year it keeps growing. We keep getting more gowns and we’re very grateful to everybody who has looked through their closet and has seen something that doesn’t fit them anymore, that they’re never going to use again. We even got dresses that still have tags on them.”

If anyone would like to take part in the ‘Belle of the Ball’ program or offer their cosmetology services, they can call 956-273-1730.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.