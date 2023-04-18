Shop Local
Member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live band to visit TAMIU

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A longtime member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live band is visiting Texas A&M International University (TAMIU).

Valerie Dee Naranjo will join students in a performance at the Percussion Ensemble Concert. The famed percussionist is also a vocalist, composer, and clinician. She’s known for her pioneering efforts in West African keyboard percussion music. She has been a visiting artist in residence at TAMIU for the past two years.

You can catch her performance at TAMIU tomorrow From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Fine and Performing Arts recital hall.

