NeighborWorks Laredo and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid to hold property tax workshop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization and a legal aid fund are teaming up to help Laredo homeowners find financial support.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid and NeighborWorks Laredo are set to host a property tax workshop on Saturday, April 22.

Representatives with both organizations will be on hand to showcase a presentation that will include topics such as helping homeowners apply for exemptions, property tax relief, and mortgage assistance.

The workshop will be at the Falcon Bank event center located at 7718 McPherson Road.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

For more information call 956-712-9100.

