New detox center in Laredo nearing completion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the recent rise in overdose deaths seen locally, many are looking forward to the opening of the new detox center.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for several years, but unfortunately, got delayed due to the pandemic. The building that will house the facility had previously served as a juvenile detention center, but after its renovations, people will be able to get the help they need from substance abuse without having to travel hundreds of miles at what will be called the Roots Recovery Center.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain, Director of the Laredo Health Department, talked about some of the substance problems being seen here locally. “The most common cases of overdoses, whether it is the response to calls or it is, unfortunately, a death, is dealing with heroin in our community. It is not to say that cases of fentanyl are not on the rise,” said Dr. Chamberlain. He added, “It is important that we continue to do as much as we can as a community to raise awareness, and to help persons who are suffering from substance use disorders that they have access to treatment and to services.”

Chamberlain went on to say, “We’re excited that we’ll soon have that service available in our community for detoxification, which typically is a range of two to seven days, but can be up to 14 days to be able to detoxify and then get into the rehabilitation and after-care services that are needed as recovery is a lifetime.”

August, 1 is being looked at as the tentative date of completion for construction. The facility will be located at Chicago and Juarez Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.